No violence despite differences, Zahid urges after Dr M attack

Flares were set off inside the hall during the Nothing To Hide 2.0 Forum in Shah Alam August 13, 2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — No leaders should be subjected to violent attacks despite any differences in opinion, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has said after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was hurled a slipper at a forum yesterday.

Zahid, who is also Home Minister, said the police will conduct an investigation into the case, adding that such incidents have “no place” in a democracy.

“Even if we have differences in opinion, violence should not be directed to any individual or leader,” Ahmad Zahid said in a press conference here.

Zahid also claimed no knowledge of Umno’s involvement in the fracas, saying the party will hold an internal probe based on the police’s action.

“I have no knowledge of this … We will conduct an investigation according to what actions the police takes,” he said.

Violence erupted at the “Nothing to Hide 2.0” forum yesterday as assailants set off flares and attacked some of the forum participants with chairs in what appeared to be an attempt to sabotage the event.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi claimed no knowledge of Umno’s involvement in the fracas, saying the party will hold an internal probe based on the police’s action. — Bernama picThe assailants, mostly youths in their 20s who attended the forum pretending to be members of Dr Mahathir’s party, were seen throwing bottles and shoes at the audience and towards Dr Mahathir, just as the former prime minister was taking questions from the audience.

A mass brawl was sparked off after security members were forced to retaliate.

Three suspects have been arrested in relation to the incident. The three were said to be between the ages of 17 and 19. One of them was a college student from Shah Alam.

The police will also be questioning the organisers of the event.

MORE TO COME