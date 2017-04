No tie-up with ‘directionless’ PPBM, says Hadi

PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang speaks during the party’s 63rd Muktamar conference at the Kompleks PAS Kedah in Alor Setar April 29, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said today his party will not partner with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), claiming the newest Umno offshoot to be “directionless”.

“PPBM has no direction. It is unclear who their leader is,” he told a news conference after opening the 63rd PAS general assembly here.

“So we have decided not to have any relationship with them,” he added.

