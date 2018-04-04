No third-party interference in Jong-nam murder trial, Dewan Negara told

Vietnamese national Doan Thi Huong (centre) leaves Shah Alam High Court escorted by Malaysian police January 30, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriKUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Dewan Negara was today told that the government did not allow any third party to interfere and influence the high-profile murder case of Kim Jong-nam, the brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, to ensure a smooth trial.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said this in response to a question from Senator Datuk Mustapa Kamal Mohd Yusoff on whether the North Korean government had made any attempt to interfere.

“As we know, this case happened at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) on Feb 13, 2017. This case involves a North Korean victim, Kim Jong Nam and two female suspects, an Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, and a Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, 29.

“The case was first brought to Sepang Magistrate’s Court on March 1, 2017 and subsequently to Shah Alam High Court in Selangor for trial,” he said.

He said the murder trial commenced last October and was ongoing.

Reezal Merican said the two accused were provided appropriate legal aid and an interpreter respectively throughout the trial.

The Foreign Ministry, he said, would continue to monitor the progress of the case.

“I have been advised not to make further comments as it would be subjudice since the trial is still going on,” he said. — Bernama