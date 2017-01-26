No special study technique, says ‘SAT’ top scorer

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — “I study the same way as my friends do.

There’s no specific time, I just enjoy and study,” said Mohamad Amir Aimirul Taim, 18.

He received the ‘Best Student’ award for the SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) at the Mara American Degree Preparatory Programme (MADPP) graduation ceremony, here, today.

The former student of Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) Betong, Sarawak, did not expect to be chosen as the best student in the eight-month programme at Kolej Kemahiran Tinggi MARA in Lenggong, Perak.

“My ambition is to be a physicist,” said the youngest of six siblings who is from Sibu, Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Emily Nadirah Eme Arizal, 19, of Shah Alam, who received the ‘Best Student’ award for TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) said she would be interested in doing drug research after graduation.

The eldest of four siblings whose father is a pilot said she would be furthering her studies in Washington beginning March.

The MADPP is a preparatory programme for students from Kolej Kemahiran Tinggi MARA to further pursue a four-year degree in the United States.

MARA director-general Datuk Ibrahim Ahmad said the MADPP programme which began in 2014, had sent a total of 354 students abroad.

Earlier during the ceremony, Ibrahim presented certificates to 50 students in the fourth batch of the programme. — Bernama