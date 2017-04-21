No show in court to face IRB charges, arrest warrant out for starlet

CYBERJAYA, April 21 — A warrant of arrest has been issued against a young actress for not showing up at the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court when her case relating to income tax offences came up for mention on April 12, according to the Inland Revenue Board.

In a statement here today, IRB said the 23-year-old was hauled up for allegedly not filing her tax returns for the years of assessment 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013.

She also allegedly failed to present herself for questioning by the IRB relating to the matter.

The statement added that the court has set May 24 for re-mention of the case. — Bernama