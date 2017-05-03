No Selangor snap polls, says exco

Elizabeth Wong dismissed allegations made by a blog that several PKR assemblymen were planning to jump ship in Selangor. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — A Selangor executive councillor dismissed today rumours of a snap election in the state amid the possibility that PAS may cut ties with PKR.

“There is no possibility for early elections, not that we know of. Selangor is the steadiest of all states,” Elizabeth Wong said in a press conference.

The Bukit Lanjan representative also said that PKR and the other Opposition parties were well prepared for whatever decision the PAS Syura Council makes in regards to the Islamist party’s political ties.

“We are prepared for all scenarios and situations. The most important thing [is] that we always keep our doors open for an electoral pact.

“This is for all parties. We keep our doors open for any party to join Pakatan Harapan,” she said adding that they should not deviate from their main goal, which was to bring down the Barisan Nasional (BN) federal government.

She also dismissed allegations made by a blog that several PKR assemblymen were planning to jump ship in Selangor.

“There is no such thing, at this point in time, we are working as normal. There is no truth to the fact that 4 ‘Aduns’ from PKR are going out,” Wong stressed, using the Malay term for state assemblyman.

A blog named Malaysian Propaganda several days ago alleged that unhappy PKR assemblymen were to leave the party to form a new government with PAS in Selangor.

The blog also alleged that the group was lobbying former Mentri Besar Tan Sri Khalid Ibrahim for a return to power.