No security breach at banks, ABM assures public

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — The Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM) assures bank customers that there has been no security breach at its member banks and customers’ data has not been compromised.

In reference to recent media reports regarding the websites of several organisations that have been hacked, ABM said the commercial banking industry took a very serious view of cybersecurity matters and had always been vigilant in managing risks relating to the same.

“Efforts are continuously made to ensure that the appropriate controls are in place according to best practices which involve robust check and balance mechanisms with timely transactions monitoring,” it said in a statement here, today.

Bank customers are advised to report to their bank(s) immediately should they suspect that their data may have been compromised.

Customers who are active users of online banking are also advised to change their passwords frequently and not to open or click on unsolicited mails and links with/without attachments.

They should also ensure that their anti-virus/anti-malware software are up to date and functioning.

Members of the public were also welcomed to contact ABM at ABMConnect by calling 1-300-88- 9980 for any queries or assistance, it added. — Bernama