No seat talks if Syura council seals split with PKR, new Selangor PAS chief says

Selangor PAS commissioner, Sallehen Mukhyi, says his party won’t negotiate with its last remaining Pakatan Harapan ally if the Syura council decides to end their tenuous political co-operation. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, May 10 ― Selangor PAS will field its candidates for the next general elections without consulting PKR if the Islamist party’s top decision-making body sanctions calls to sever all ties, its newly-minted chief said.

In his new role as Selangor PAS commissioner, Sallehen Mukhyi told reporters last night that his party won’t negotiate with its last remaining Pakatan Harapan ally if the Syura council decides to end their tenuous political co-operation.

“It all depends on the final decision of the Syura council. If we split, then there will be no discussion on seat allocations and the areas we plan to contest.

“There will not be any kind of consensus where political cooperation is concerned,” the Sabak assemblyman was quoted by The Star Online as telling reporters after chairing a state party committee meeting in Shah Alam last night.

The Islamist party has been reported to be eyeing 45 out of 56 state seats in the 14th general elections that must be called by June next year.