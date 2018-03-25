No sabotage fears, PAS chief says

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said the Islamist party is 90 per cent decided on its list of candidates and will name them in due time. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang is confident his party’s electoral candidates will not have to contend with internal sabotage in the run-up to GE14.

He said the Islamist party is 90 per cent decided on its list of candidates and will name them in due time, rather than take a leaf from political foe Barisan Nasional’s (BN) playbook to announce their hopefuls early to prevent internal sabotage, Malay daily Sinar Harian reported today.

“The candidates we choose are evaluated from the top to the grassroots because people know the difficulty we go through in selecting them,” he was quoted telling a news conference in Serdang, Selangor yesterday.

But Hadi had previously said the party may announce its candidates earlier than the one or two days before nominations day as has been its practice prior.

Internal sabotage had been alleged by some politicians as the cause of their defeat in past polls.

More recently, Titiwangsa MP and Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani had last week alleged saboteurs from his own party Umno to be behind the banners urging voters to “Say No to DJ” in his constituency. The initials “DJ” refer to Datuk Johari.

The banners also included the hashtags #TolakJohariGhani (Reject Johari Ghani), #JoeSombong (Arrogant Joe), #JoeAngkuh (Snobbish Joe), #asalbukanjoghani (Anyone but Jo Ghani), #JoeBongkak (Boastful Joe), and #ABJ (anyone but Johari).