No ‘rocket’ for DAP in GE14

Party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng says DAP will not be using its ‘rocket’ logo in peninsular Malaysia during GE14. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 ― DAP confirmed today that it would not be using its “rocket” logo in peninsular Malaysia for the 14th general election, a first since its formation.

Party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said the DAP agreed to “sacrifice” its logo for a common one to be used by all Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties in their bid to wrest Putrajaya from the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

“This is not an easy decision for us to make,” he said.

However, the Bagan MP added that Sabah and Sarawak DAP will have autonomy to decide whether they will use the “rocket” on its ballot papers for the elections or otherwise.

MORE TO COME

The late Goh Hock Chuan was the man who created the DAP rocket logo. ― Malay Mail pic