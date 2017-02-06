Last updated Monday, February 06, 2017 4:52 pm GMT+8

No restrictions on serial rapist as he has rights, Penang police say

By Opalyn Mok

Monday February 6, 2017
03:25 PM GMT+8

Chuah said the police will take immediate action if any reports are lodged against the former convict here. — File picChuah said the police will take immediate action if any reports are lodged against the former convict here. — File picSEBERANG PERAI, Feb 6 — Police said today they would not place any restrictions on convicted serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah if he planned to stay in Penang upon his return, citing his human rights.

Penang police chief Datuk Chuah Ghee Lye said the 57-year-old already served his sentence in Canada and is coming back to Malaysia as a free man.

"The public has to understand that he was punished in another country so we can't take action against him when he comes back to Malaysia; this is against basic human rights," he told reporters after officiating a "Jom ke Sekolah" campaign at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Taman Sejahtera, Machang Bubuk, here this morning.

However, the police will keep a close eye on Selva Kumar once he reaches Malaysia.

"We will monitor him if he comes back to Penang but so far, we did not receive any information that he is coming back here. We only know that he would return to Malaysia," Chuah added.

He said the police will take immediate action if any reports are lodged against the former convict here.

Selva Kumar will also be taken in for questioning with the police upon his arrival in Malaysia, he added.

"It is standard procedure for us to talk to any individuals coming back to Malaysia after they were convicted and incarcerated for crimes overseas," he said.

Selva Kumar is expected to return to Malaysia tonight after serving 24 years' jail in Canada.

He was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting 30 women in Canada, but it was heard during the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada hearing that there may be hundreds more victims.

