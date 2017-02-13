No restrictions on organ, blood donation between Muslims and non-Muslims, FT Mufti says

Zulkifli said human organs were not Islamic or non-Islamic in nature but tools to support human life. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — There are no restrictions for organ donation and transplantation between a Muslim and a non-Muslim, said Federal Territories mufti Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri.

He said this was because human organs were not Islamic or non-Islamic in nature but tools to support human life.

“When an organ of a non-Muslim is transplanted into the body of a Muslim, the organ will become a part of the Muslim person’s body.

“Then, the organ is used for its purpose as ordered by Allah,” he said in his Facebook page today.

Zulkifli said Islam decreed that the body of non-Muslim, which includes its organs and blood, always glorified and praised Allah and obeyed His commands.

On blood donation from a non-Muslim who may have eaten non-halal food such as pork, Zulkifli said it was allowed in Islam because it was only the blood being transfused not the essence of the pork.

He also shared the findings of the National Fatwa Council meeting on April 13 and 14, 1982 on blood donation and transfusion between a non-Muslim and a Muslim.

Zulkifli said it had been ruled that blood donation was ‘harus’ (permissible) and there was no need to separate the blood of a non-Muslim and a Muslim. — Bernama