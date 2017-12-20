No reports of fake infant milk powder in Sarawak

KUCHING, Dec 20 — The Sarawak Ministry of Local Government and Housing did not receive any reports on fake milk powder in the state so far, said its head of Public Health Section Dr Cheong Yaw Liang.

He said, however, the ministry would be conducting checks from today at supermarkets and retail outlets that sold infant milk powder to ensure the safety of consumers.

“The checks statewide will be carried out in collaboration with several agencies. Parents need not worry as no reports have been received so far,” he said adding that this proactive action was important to ensure infant milk powder sold in the Sarawak market was safe.

He told reporters this after making a surprise check jointly with the Sarawak Health Department Enforcement Section and Kuching City South Council at the Servay Hypermarket here today.

Apart from deploying local authorities at every inspection area, it would also involve enforcement personnel from the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK) and Sarawak State Health Department, he said.

On Dec 7, Johor KPDNKK Johor seized infant milk powder suspected to be fake valued at RM42,000 in five raids in and around Johor Bahru. — Bernama