No problem with Umno flags in school, says education minister

A news portal reported recently that a school in Putrajaya flew Umno flags and made Umno-themed edibles for an event. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — There is no issue with the usage of Umno flags in an event at a primary school in Putrajaya, Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said today.

The Umno supreme council member was quoted by national newswire Bernama as saying that the event featuring Umno flags in Sekolah Kebangsaan Presint 14 was not political in nature and just a homage to the political parties that helped to achieve independence for Malaysia.

“Our country is independent because of Umno’s struggle that was aided by MCA and MIC. This can be seen when Tunku Abdul Rahman, who was Umno president at that time, visited London to gain independence,” Mahdzir said today.

The minister added that independence day was being politicised by the Opposition.

News portal Malaysiakini reported recently that the school in Putrajaya flew Umno flags and even made Umno-themed edibles for the event.

The event was brushed off by the principal and Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor — who officiated the event — as a normal occurrence.