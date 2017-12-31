No press conference on Felda land transfer issue, says Isa

Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad said that he wouldn’t be holding a press conference to explain the issue involving the alleged dubious transfer of Felda land in Jalan Semarak. — Bernama file picPORT DICKSON, Dec 31 — Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad today said that he had no plan to hold a press conference anytime soon to explain the issue involving the alleged dubious transfer of Felda land in Jalan Semarak, Kuala Lumpur.

He said this was because he wanted to avoid any misunderstanding and wrong perception on the issue.

“Sure we can (hold the press conference), but we don’t want to create a conflict,” he told reporters here today.

When asked about Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim’s remarks that the police would summon him next week to give his statement on the issue, Isa said he was unaware of the matter.

“I don’t know...I have not been summoned yet. If summoned, I’m ready to cooperate...and you (the media) will be the first to know,” he said while refusing to make any further comment.

Isa was met after presenting school bags and launching free haircut programme for pupils of Sekolah Kebangsaan Intan Perdana here under the “Back to School” programme co-organised by Mara Education Foundation and Telok Kemang Umno Youth.

Also present was Telok Kemang Umno Youth chief Mohd Najib Tan Sri Mohd Isa. — Bernama