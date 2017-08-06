Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

No plastic vegetables sold at Tawau supermarket, says ministry

Sunday August 6, 2017
Tools

File picture shows traders selling fruits and vegetables at a tamu markt in Sabah. — Picture courtesy of Lano LanFile picture shows traders selling fruits and vegetables at a tamu markt in Sabah. — Picture courtesy of Lano LanTAWAU, Aug 6 — Tawau Ministry of Trade and Industry of Cooperatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK) Office head, Sam Aminuddin has denied reports that went viral on social sites claiming that plastic vegetables are sold at a supermarket here

He said a check conducted by the ministry on the supermarket on Friday at 9am revealed that no plastic vegetables were sold at the premises as claimed.

“The vegetable suppliers at the supermarket concerned were also identified and called after claims that plastic vegetables were sold,” he said when contacted by Bernama here.

On Friday, the owner of the Facebook account, ‘Nurul Syamia' downloaded a picture and status saying that vegetables were allegedly sold at the supermarket. — Bernama

