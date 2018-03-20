No plans to reduce number of civil servants, Dewan Rakyat told

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun said the government disagreed with claims that there were too many civil servants in the country. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The government is satisfied with the current number of civil servants and has no plans to reduce it, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun said the government also disagreed with claims by certain quarters that there were too many civil servants in the country by comparing Malaysia with other countries.

“Actually, the percentage or ratio used as comparison is like comparing an apple and an orange because (the country’s) policemen and soldiers are also included in the number of civil servants.

“There are countries where policemen, soldiers and others are not included (in the civil service). So the comparison is not accurate,” he said when replying to a supplementary question from Tan Sri Annuar Musa (BN-Ketereh).

Entulu said civil servants in some government departments with lack of staff had to work on weekends.

“Our officers at the division secretary level and above have to sacrifice their off days and have to work on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays,” he said. — Bernama