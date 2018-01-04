Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

No of flood evacuees rise in Sabah this morning

Thursday January 4, 2018
10:36 AM GMT+8

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 4 — The number of flood victims relocated to two relief centres in Membakut rose to 489 people from 173 families  as at 8am this morning compared to 246 people from 84 families last night.

According to Sabah Civil Defence Force, 362 people from 128 families were sheltered at SM St Patrick while the remaining 127 victims from 45 families were housed at  Dewan Serbaguna Membakut.

The agency said 26 villages in the subdistrict were flooded while eight roads were made impassable by floods.

 

Apart from APM, other agencies involved in managing the flood are police and the Fire and Rescue Department. — Bernama

