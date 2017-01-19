No new faces as Sarawak state Cabinet sworn-in (VIDEO)

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg was present at the swearing-in of the Sarawak state Cabinet. — Bernama picKUCHING, Jan 19 — Yang Dipertua Negeri Tan Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife, Puan Sri Ragad Kurdi Taib today attended the swearing-in of the Sarawak state Cabinet and assistant ministers, with no new faces in the line-up.

The ceremony held at Dewan Lapau in the State Legislative Assembly building,

Petra Jaya was also attended by new Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife, Datin Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.

It began with the state Cabinet members and assistant ministers receiving their letters of appointment from Taib.

[Video] Majlis Angkat Sumpah Perlantikan Ahli Majlis Mesyuarat Kerajaan Negeri & Menteri-menteri Muda Negeri Sarawak di Petra Jaya, hari ini pic.twitter.com/tZk7HBIhPh — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) January 19, 2017

Then they took their oath of office before Taib and witnessed by Abang Johari before signing the oath document.

Seven state full Cabinet ministers took the oath led by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, followed by the 18 assistant ministers.

Eight full ministers had been appointed to the state Cabinet, but only seven took their oath of office today as Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing was not present at the ceremony.

The appointments saw all the state's full ministers and assistant ministers retained as before. — Bernama