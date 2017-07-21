No new cases of rabies, situation under control, says Health Minister

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam today said no new cases of the mad dog disease or rabies have been reported in Malaysia. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaMELAKA, July 20 — No new cases of the mad dog disease or rabies have been reported in the country, according to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam.

Right now, the number of rabies cases recorded remained at five and the situation is under control, he said.

On the case reported in Melaka, he confirmed that there was no infection of the disease as the six-year-old child who allegedly showed symptoms of rabies was tested negative and had been discharged from Melaka Hospital.

Speaking to reporters after opening Kota Melaka MIC division’s annual general meeting here today, Dr Subramaniam said the ministry, together with the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS), would continue to run inspections on stray dogs, as well as pet dogs and cats, in a bid to control the spread of the disease.

“The ministry is not directly involved in the animals’ vaccination as this is under the purview of the DVS...they have their standard operating procedures (SOP) for vaccination of animals,” he said.

In another development, Dr Subramaniam, who is also MIC president, said the central government had channelled RM500,000 in aid to build a hall for the Indian community in Melaka.

He also congratulated the Kota Melaka MIC division for organising various community programmes and activities, such as training courses, which could help increase income and raise the economic status of the people, especially housewives.

“These activities not only increase household income but also reduce income inequality among the people.

“These are among ways to uplift the socioeconomic status of the Indian community and as an effort to eradicate poverty,” he said. — Bernama