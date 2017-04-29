Last updated Saturday, April 29, 2017 12:02 pm GMT+8

No need to reveal if PKR breached co-operation deal, says PAS spiritual adviser

By Syed Jaymal Zahiid

Saturday April 29, 2017
11:41 AM GMT+8

Hashim said PAS delegates wield the ultimate power to decide if PKR will remain an ally or foe. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaHashim said PAS delegates wield the ultimate power to decide if PKR will remain an ally or foe. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, April 29 — PAS does not need to reveal if PKR has violated any tahaluf siyasi guidelines, the Islamist party’s spiritual leader Hashim Jasin said last night.

Hashim who advises the powerful Syura Council on spirituality sought to deflect questions amid growing calls from PAS clerics and its Youth delegates to sever the party’s ties with the Pakatan Harapan component, which is based on political cooperation.

"I don't think we need to reveal," he told reporters when asked, after attending the presidential briefing on this year's annual general assembly here.

The political co-operation between PAS and PKR, termed as tahaluf siyasi, is based on six guidelines that mostly demands parties in the pact to respect and uphold the tennets of Islamic teachings.

Instead, he said PAS delegates wield the ultimate power to decide if PKR will remain an ally or foe.

He explained while the Syura Council is technically the party's highest decision-making body, the panel will still have to factor in the demands of the delegates to determine if PAS should continue working together with PKR.

"We still have to wait for the muktamar,” he said, using the Arabic word preferred by PAS for their general assembly.

"If say the muktamar decides against it, how? Then the Syura Council won't even deliberate on it. But since the [terms of] co-operation itself was decided by the Syura Council, it means the council will have to consult first on what to do," he added.

During their respective assemblies over the past two days, the religion-based party’s Youth and Ulama wings unanimously approved motions calling for the party to sever ties with PKR.

The two motions will be debated and put to the vote at its main assembly tomorrow.

