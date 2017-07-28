No need to harp on Tourism Tax, says Nazri

(From left) Izan Satrina, Farid, Nazri, Snelling and Mitchell following the MoU signing. — Picture by Razak Ghazali KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — There is no need for further discussion over the implementation of the Tourism Tax, Datuk Seri Mohd Nazri Abdul Aziz said.

The Tourism and Culture Minister said the ministry had gathered sufficient feedback from hotel associations since last year and it was now up to the Royal Customs Department to implement the new tax.

He added the framework for the tax was being formulated by the department and the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“Once the A-G’s Chambers has given its approval, collection will be handled by Customs,” Nazri said, adding any concerns the associations had would have to be addressed to the department instead of his ministry.

He also corrected a misinterpretation which arose during Wednesday’s Parliamentary sitting that the tax could be implemented sooner than August 1.

“August 1 is still our target, but it is up to Customs to decide when they will be prepared to implement it,” he said.

The minister said hotels and other related businesses such as room booking sites would be required to register with the ministry to pay the tax. However, establishments with five rooms or less would be exempt.

“An example of such accommodations are homestays. However, if a homestay operator has five houses with five rooms or less in each, it will be aggregated and totalled as 25 rooms, and that would require them to pay the tax,” he added.

Hotel associations and groups have expressed concern over the tax, with some asking the government for a grace period to allow them to update and adjust their finance management systems before it comes into effect.

Nazri was speaking to reporters at the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the government-supported MyCreative Ventures’ Cultural Economy Development Unit (CEDU) and the Australia’s Adelaide Festival Centre (AFC).

The MoU aims to promote cultural exchanges and artistic collaborations between the two countries. Industry experts from Adelaide are also expected to conduct master classes here and offer an internship position to an arts manager from CEDU.

CEDU was represented by its chairman Datuk Seri Farid Ridzuan and chief executive officer Izan Satrina Mohd Sallehuddin. The AFC was represented by OzAsia Festival artistic director Joseph Mitchell. The event was also attended South Australia’s Minister for the Arts, Jack Snelling.