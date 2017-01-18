No need to answer NOW director’s challenge, says Shahrir

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad said there was no need for him to lodge a report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) regarding perceived leakages in Felda.

Shahrir stressed that the country had a legal system and that the relevant authorities knew how to carry out their responsibilities.

“They (NOW) want to challenge everything. A lot of people are doing their own work. This country has a system, not wait for the challenge of a personality or personalities to make us do the job,” he told reporters here, today.

He was responding to the challenge from National Oversight and Whistleblowers (NOW) director Akmal Nasir for Felda to lodge report to MACC about leakages it faced.

Akmal, in a statement today, challenged Shahrir to lodge a report to the authorities, including the police and MACC to investigate whether Felda had elements of crime or corruption due to leakages.

Earlier, Shahrir, who is also the chairman of the Barisan Nasional Backbenchers Club (BNBBC), witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Indienomics and Parliamentary Internship Programme (Mantap).

The joint venture would provide opportunity for Mantap graduates to work and to go through industrial training in companies under Indienomics.

Also present were Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and Mantap chairman Datuk Razali Ibrahim and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) chairman Datuk Noraini Ahmad.

Established on Aug 31, 2015, the Indienomics programme is an entrepreneurship movement that combines more than 30 young entrepreneur icons from various types industry such as logistics, media, fashion and publishing. — Bernama