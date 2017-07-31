No more welcome for ‘enemy’ Dr M, says Umno man

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that there is 'no advantage' to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad being an Umno member again, adding that the former prime minister could not waltz in and out of the party as he wished. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will not be welcomed into Umno even if Datuk Seri Najib Razak is no longer its president, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

The Umno supreme council member said the party will not embrace Dr Mahathir who has become its “enemy” since attacking the current administration, Malay broadsheet Utusan Malaysia reported today.

“We won’t welcome him back and it is not easy for him to rejoin the party for he has been with another party for a long time and has become Umno’s enemy,” Ismail was quoted saying.

He also said that there is “no advantage” to Dr Mahathir being an Umno member again, adding that the former prime minister could not waltz in and out of the party as he wished.

“Umno is not his party.”

Dr Mahathir is currently the chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) which is a part of the federal Opposition bloc Pakatan Harapan.

He and PPBM president, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin — a former Umno deputy president — have recently said they would not rejoin the ruling Malay party even if the leadership changed.