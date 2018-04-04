‘No mood’ among Malaysians to change government, says Najib

Najib told senior editors at a briefing today that the country needs to ‘think big otherwise we will be left behind’. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa PUTRAJAYA, April 4 — Malaysians do not seem to be in the mood to change government, unlike five years ago, Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today.

“From my frequent trips to the ground in the past few weeks, I find there is no such mood, there is no such wind of change that was blowing before GE13,” he told senior editors at a briefing here today.

He also said the country was doing “very well”.

“The time has come and we stand by our own track record. We have delivered on our promises we made in GE13.

“Look at the hard facts and cut off the rhetoric, our achievements cannot be denied. Our achievements have been reaffirmed by world bodies like the World Bank,” said the prime minister.

He also stated that it was because of his administration that the country avoided recession twice, even though many other countries could not do the same.

The first was the sub-prime crisis, which Najib said the government addressed by pumping RM66 billion into the economy.

The second was the oil price crisis, which, although Malaysia is an oil producer, saw the government striving ahead despite the fall in revenue.

“We kept going with the projects that mattered to the people. I am giving back to the people,” said Najib.

He added the country needs to “think big otherwise we will be left behind.”