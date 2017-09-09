No middle ground in GE14, Muhyiddin predicts

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaking during a press conference at Menara Yayasan Selangor, Petaling Jaya, August 14, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — The 14th general election will be between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH), Tan Sri Muhyiddin said today.

The former BN deputy chairman now leading Umno splinter Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) indicated that other parties standing between the two coalitions will be ignored by voters, news portal Malaysiakini reported.

“The rakyat only have two choices. Either BN or Harapan.

“There is no middle ground, those in the middle will drift away into the South China Sea,” Muhyiddin was quoted telling reporters at the Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) convention in Muar.

Amanah, formed by a breakaway faction from PAS, is one of the components of PH, the federal Opposition pact. Its other three member parties are PPBM, DAP and PKR.

PAS, which partnered DAP and PKR to form Pakatan Rakyat following the landmark Election 2008, has since snipped ties with both parties and formed what it dubbed a “third bloc” called Gagasan Sejahtera with Parti Ikatan Bangsa Malaysia and other little-known parties in the run-up to the next general elections.

In the same news report, Muhyiddin also described those who quit Umno and PAS for PH to muhajirin or emigrants during the era of Prophet Muhammad.

“We are the muhajirins because we face opposition from the jahiliah who only appear to be smart but actually they are ignorants out to destroy the country,” he was quoted saying. The Arabic word is often used to describe those who live in the pre-Islamic middle ages.

Some PKR leaders had attempted to negotiate with PAS after the Islamist party cut ties in order to ensure straight fights against the BN in the next polls.

However, the last PH leadership council decided that there would be no more negotiations with those outside its pact.