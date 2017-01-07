No memory old enough to be lost

Lee says it takes between one and five hours to transfer the recordings. — Picture by Marcus Pheong IPOH, Jan 7 — Lee Seng Chow prides himself as someone who helps people restore lost memories.

The 69-year-old helps to transfer recordings on VHS tapes to discs.

Said to be one of the few in the city to provide such a service, Lee said he started the service 16 years ago.

“This is not a glamourous job. I took it up to supplement my income,” he told Malay Mail at his shop in Jalan Musa Aziz.

Lee, who does engravings on trophies, duplicate keys and repairs car remotes full time, said he learnt the trade through trial and error.

“Depending on the quality of VHS tapes, I need between one and five hours to transfer the recordings,” he said.

The father of two said sometimes the tape would snap while it was being processed.

“If that happens, I will need more time to do the transfer,” he said.

Usually when a client sends tapes to him, Lee would first assess the condition of the tape.

“Sometimes, fungus would have taken over the tape. I will need to clean it up first before proceeding to transfer the recordings,” he said.

Lee said his most memorable client was a millionaire who wanted to transfer a video recording of him with his grandfather.

“The finished product brought tears to his eyes as he could relive the past memories of being held and kissed by his grandfather,” he said.

Lee’s clients came from as far as Kelantan.

“This client approached me to convert the recording of his wedding ceremony into a disc,” he said.

Lee said the payment depends on how long the tapes were and its condition.

“If I need to do more work, I will charge more,” he said.

Lee’s shop opens daily from 10am to 6pm. He can be contacted at 05-2416316 or 012-5885932 .