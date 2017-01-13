No Mara money used to fund Red Warriors, Annuar Musa insists

Tan Sri Annuar Musa has insisted that Mara did not use its funds to sponsor the Kelantan football team. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 ― Tan Sri Annuar Musa has denied allegations that Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) had used its funds to sponsor the Kelantan football team, following accusations by Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim yesterday.

The former Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) president also denied that private university UniKL had channeled funds meant for scholarship towards the team nicknamed The Red Warriors (TRW), explaining that UniKL does not even sponsor students in the first place.

“UniKL is a private company, [and] it has not sponsored or given scholarships to its students. As a private company, it has its own policy in relation to branding, marketing, promotion and it has its own budget for that.

“The university has been involved in branding and marketing initiatives, mainly for hockey and football... this is because its target market is to attract the young people, and that is how it works for other subsidiaries under Mara,” said a public post on his Facebook account.

UniKL is wholly owned by the federal agency.

Annuar explained that TRW had placed Mara’s 50th anniversary logo on its team kit for free as a sign of goodwill, instead of charging the agency RM250,000 for the spot.

“Some say I have used funds from Mara’s scholarship to sponsor TRW [and] I think there is nothing wrong if we learn to do a little research so that we would appear to show some intellectual and substance, rather than to based our facts on hearsay,” Annuar wrote.

Tunku Ismail yesterday wrote on Facebook to say an unnamed “Tan Sri” forced Mara and its entities to sponsor the Kelantan Red Warriors football team with a total of RM700,000.

Tunku Ismail did not specifically name the individual, but referred to him as the chairman of Mara, the post currently held by Annuar.

The prince is the owner of Johor Darul Ta’zim football team, Kelantan’s rival in the Malaysian Super League. Both Annuar and him are also hot candidates to take over Football Association of Malaysia’s leadership.

In return, Annuar said yesterday that TRW has never coerced sponsorship deals through force, threats, misappropriation or by decree, relying instead on commercial packages.

“TRW remains an NGO owned by the people. TRW is not a personal belonging of anybody. To sponsor TRW is to sponsor a team of the people, not a team owned by an individual,” Annuar said.