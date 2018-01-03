No Malaysians affected in Iran protests, says deputy foreign minister

People protest in Tehran December 30, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 ― No Malaysians are reported to have been adversely affected thus far in the latest bout of Iran protests, said Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

In statement, he said the Foreign Ministry was closely monitoring the rapidly developing situation in Iran and advised Malaysians in that country or those planning to travel there to exercise vigilance.

“This means, among others, to be aware of their immediate surroundings at all times and take particular caution during large events and crowded places,” he said.

They should also stay updated with media coverage of local events and take into consideration these developments when making travel plans.

“I would remind all Malaysians living in Iran to register their details with the Malaysian embassy in Tehran so that we know how to contact them should the need arise,” Reezal Merican said.

The embassy’s address is No.25, Second Alley, North Zarafshan St., Eyvanak Blvd., Phase 4, Shahrak Qods, P.O.Box 868, Tehran.

It can be contacted at (+9821) 8807 2444 or (+9821) 8807 8606, fax: (+9821) 8807 8716 and email: mwtehran@kln.gov.my.

It was reported that at least 21 people had died in clashes between protestors and government troops amid scenes of pro-government counter-protests in reaction to anti-government dissent. ― Bernama