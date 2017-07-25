No major reshuffle in JPJ, deputy transport minister says

PUTRAJAYA, July 25 — There is no necessity for a major reshuffle in the Road Transport Department (JPJ) following the transfer of two senior officers from the department to other departments, said Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Ab Aziz Kaprawi.

“There is no reshuffle, merely filling up the vacancies,” he said when met by reporters at the Appreciation Ceremony for the National Road Safety Campaign and Integrated Operations in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri, here today.

He was asked if the JPJ would make a major reshuffle following the transfers of the JPJ Deputy Director-General (Operations) Datuk Yusoff Ayob and Director of Enforcement Datuk V Valluvan Veloo to the Public Service Department (JPA) effective last Friday.

According to the report, Yusoff’s transfer was believed to be linked to the court case faced by him on the use of the emergency lane while Valluvan’s transfer was believed to be linked to the incident involving three members of the JPJ Special Action Squad (PTK) in the break-in of the office of the JPJ Director-General Datuk Seri Nadzri Siron on July 13.

On the three PTK members involved, Abdul Aziz said action on the three personnel would be decided by the JPA and the case was still being investigated by the Royal Malaysian Police.

“As it is a criminal case, the police would take appropriate action,” he added. — Bernama