No lajak bikes in Pekan Nanas teens accident, says cops

Pontian police determined that the victims were not using lajak bicycles. — Picture courtesy of Google MapsPONTIAN, Jan 11 — Police have denied reports that an accident involving the death of two teenage cyclists at Kilometre 1.3 Jalan Sawah-Gunung Pulai at Kampung Maju Jaya at Pekan Nanas here was due to lajak bicycle activities (mosquito bikes).

Today, several local dailies reported that the death of the teenagers riding bicycles were identified as the notorious lajak bikes.

Pontian police chief Superintendent Zakaria Abdul Rahman denied the claims that the teenagers were on lajak bicycles as investigations revealed that the victims were on normal bicycles.

“To be fair, the four victims including the two deceased, were riding their bicycles back home after their kompang (drum) practice.

“These are kampung teenagers and they were not even racing with their bicycles as they only wanted to return home yesterday night,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail today.

At about 10.30pm yesterday, a group of teenagers were rammed by a Toyota Altis coming from the opposite direction at Kilometre 1.3 Jalan Sawah-Gunung Pulai at Kampung Maju Jaya at Pekan Nanas.

In the incident, Ibnu Ahmad Ahmad Naizl,16, and Muhammad Amiruddin Abd Majid,12, were killed on the spot.

The injured were identified as Nur Iqmal Haffiz Abdul Wahab, 14, who broke his shoulder and Mohammad Nur Hayatuddin Mazli, 14, who escaped with minor injuries.

Zakaria said initial investigations revealed that the victims bicycles were not properly equipped with lighting for road use.

He said the injured cyclists were sent to the Pontian Hospital for treatment.

“Police have classified the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless driving,” said Zakaria, adding that the 38-year-old female driver has been remanded for four days to facilitate investigations.