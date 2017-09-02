No holiday for ACCA examinees, Education Ministry confirms tests starting Sept 4

Datuk Seri Najib Razak had earlier declared September 4, 2017 as a public holiday for the country in appreciation of the hard work put in by athletes and all parties involved in the 29th Southeast Asian Games. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 ― The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) written examination will be held as scheduled on September 4-8.

The Education Ministry in a statement today said the examination involved 35 centres and 21,706 candidates in the 13 states.

The ACCA examination would be held simultaneously worldwide in five different time zones; Malaysia is in the fourth time zone.

“In this regard, all registered candidates are required to be present at the respective examination centres from Monday, Sept 4, 2017,” according to the statement.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had earlier declared September 4, 2017 as a public holiday for the country in appreciation of the hard work put in by athletes and all parties involved in the 29th Southeast Asian Games (Kuala Lumpur 2017) from August 19 till August 30.

The public holiday was also in appreciation of the overwhelming support by Malaysians during the biennial sporting event which saw the country winning 145 gold medals. ― Bernama