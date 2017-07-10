No hike in toll rates, says deputy works minister

The Works Ministry announced that all toll rates will remain unchanged in 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPETALING JAYA, July 10 — The Works Ministry has stressed that all toll rates will remain unchanged.

Its deputy minister Datuk Rosnah Abdul Rashid Shirlin said the decision to retain the current toll rates for the 12 highway concessions, as announced last year, remain unchanged.

“Thus far, there have been no talks about hike in toll rates, hence, there is no such decision (revising toll rates),” she said when met by reporters here today.

She said this when asked if there would be any changes in toll rates as four highway concessionaires were entitled to hike rates this year.

The four expressways involved are the Eastern Dispersal Link (EDL), the Kajang-Seremban Highway (Lekas), the Senai-Desaru Expressway (SDE) and the Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE).

Earlier, Rosnah had presented Aidilfitri contributions to 40 orphans at the Baitul Ulfah welfare centre at an open house organised the Lingkaran Trans Kota Sdn Bhd (Litrak). — Bernama