No hard feelings, Nazri tells MCA

Tuesday March 6, 2018
10:47 AM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Umno's Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz told ally MCA that he does not plan to apologise over his recent row with the party's leaders, but insisted that the exchange should not cause lasting resentment.

In an interview with the Malaysiakini news portal, the federal minister also said disagreements between the allies were a sign of a healthy and strong partnership between Barisan Nasional (BN) components.

“I can only do this thing if I am confident whatever I said would not affect our brotherly relationship,” he was quoted as saying by the portal.

The Padang Renggas MP added that while he would take offence if he was insulted by strangers, he would not be as sensitive to ribbing from those in his own circles.

Nazri stressed that the ability to brook dissent was a true indicator of the strength of any partnership.

The tourism and culture minister argued last week with several MCA leaders who were upset by the former’s criticism of billionaire Robert Kuok.

