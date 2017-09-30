No go for Klang ‘German F&B Party’, police say

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi recently instructed the police to ensure no alcoholic festivals are organised. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Sept 30 ― The police will not approve a permit for a German food and beverage (F&B) party which is scheduled to be held at a supermarket in Klang on October 12 and 13.

North Klang district police chief, ACP Mazelan Paijan said this was because the event, “Centro German F&B Party”, would serve alcohol beverages to guests.

“The police will not allow (the event to be organised) just like the recent order by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who wanted the police to ensure there will be no beer fest.

“So far, the police have not received any application letter from the organsier…If there are quarters claiming that the event was given the go-ahead, then the (approval) letter should be a fake one,” he said here today.

Yesterday, Selangor DAP vice-chairman Datuk Teng Chang Khim, who is also state investment, industry and trade, small and medium industries and transportation committee chairman, said the state government handed over the matter to local authorities to decide based on existing laws and regulations.

Prior to this, the Klang Municipal Council had approved the event but the organiser needed to adhere to the terms and conditions, including barring Muslims from entering the party area as well as obtaining permit from the authorities. ― Bernama