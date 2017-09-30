Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

No go for Klang ‘German F&B Party’, police say

Saturday September 30, 2017
08:04 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

RM1.24m document on Haas claim is fake, says SIC chiefRM1.24m document on Haas claim is fake, says SIC chief

I have no authority to force Riot to take leave, says SUPP chiefI have no authority to force Riot to take leave, says SUPP chief

OJ Simpson set for imminent release from Nevada prisonOJ Simpson set for imminent release from Nevada prison

The Edit: Lovato credits family for sobrietyThe Edit: Lovato credits family for sobriety

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi recently instructed the police to ensure no alcoholic festivals are organised. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaDeputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi recently instructed the police to ensure no alcoholic festivals are organised. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Sept 30 ― The police will not approve a permit for a German food and beverage (F&B) party which is scheduled to be held at a supermarket in Klang on October 12 and 13.

North Klang district police chief, ACP Mazelan Paijan said this was because the event, “Centro German F&B Party”, would serve alcohol beverages to guests.

“The police will not allow (the event to be organised) just like the recent order by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who wanted the police to ensure there will be no beer fest.

“So far, the police have not received any application letter from the organsier…If there are quarters claiming that the event was given the go-ahead, then the (approval) letter should be a fake one,” he said here today.

Yesterday, Selangor DAP vice-chairman Datuk Teng Chang Khim, who is also state investment, industry and trade, small and medium industries and transportation committee chairman, said the state government handed over the matter to local authorities to decide based on existing laws and regulations.

Prior to this, the Klang Municipal Council had approved the event but the organiser needed to adhere to the terms and conditions, including barring Muslims from entering the party area as well as obtaining permit from the authorities. ― Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline