No-go for kapcai proposal if people disagree, says Tengku Adnan

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor speaking during the opening ceremony of Bohari Boutiques Fashion Designers in Sunway Putra shopping mall, Putrajaya, January 18, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor today clarified that the ban on small capacity engine motorcycles or kapcai from entering the city centre is only a proposal and will not be implemented if the people disagree.

Tengku Adnan said the proposal had been distorted by certain parties.

“We can feel the pulse of the rakyat (people), if they do not want, we will follow the rakyat, so kapcai motorcyclists need not worry as we will not implement it,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he had been reported as saying the proposal was among the efforts to reduce carbon emissions apart from tackling snatch thefts and that its implementation would be considered if there was public transport available at reasonable fare for passengers.

“The problem is we are not banning straight away. I said, we are looking at the matter, maybe yes or maybe no..”.

“I know that many residents need the vehicle (kapcai) especially the low-income group to get to work as it is very economical,” he said.

A report on the proposal became viral on social media and it drew backlash from people who disagreed with the suggestion.

Earlier,Tengku Adnan had opened a ready to wear boutique or RTW known as Bohari owned by fashion designer Ridzuan Bohari at Sunway Putra Mall here.

Tengku Adnan hoped Kuala Lumpur would continue to be a shopping haven with the opening of more business outlets at shopping centres in the federal capital.

“The establishment of more outlets such as Bohari, will contribute to attract more visitors to Kuala Lumpur and we hope local products will expand to international market,” he said. — Bernama