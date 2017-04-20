No discrimination on BP1 project, says Noh

Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar said there had been no discrimination in the approval of Local Authorities (BP1) projects. ― Picture by Choo Choy May SHAH ALAM, April 20 — Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar criticised Taiping Member of Parliament Nga Kor Ming who claimed that the minister had discriminated in revoking the approval for the Local Authorities project (BP1) in Parliamentary constituencies where the Barisan Nasional (BN) had lost in the last general election.

He said the allegation was unfounded as every project that was approved was based on the application of the local authorities (PBT) and the elected representative of the constituency concerned besides the allocation provided by the federal government.

“For example, I had also approved an allocation of RM900,000 to replace the roof of the public market under the supervision of the Taiping Municipal Council and all the applications were applied for by the Municipal Council President. There is no discrimination here although the Taiping Member of Parliament is from the DAP,” he told reporters after chairing a meeting of the Selangor State Federal Action Council Meeting, here today.

Noh disclosed this when asked to comment on the statement by Nga claiming that he had discriminated in revoking the approval for the BP1 project under the Parliamentary constituency represented by the opposition besides demanding that the revocation letter be withdrawn.

The BP1 infrastructure project refers to small-scale infrastructural projects at the local council level such as the construction of drains and upgrading of roads as well as providing streetlights. — Bernama