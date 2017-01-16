No decision yet on FGV delisting, chairman says

Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad said Felda would examine all options before making a decision. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The Federal Land and Development Authority (Felda) has not made a decision to delist Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV) from Bursa Malaysia Securities.

“Our priority is to see FGV improve its performance,” he told reporters at a ceremony to present a RM24,000 donation to the Warriors Fund here, today.

Shahrir said Rafizi’s claims were merely his own speculation.

“It’s just his speculation, his mathematics is not proper,” he said.

The local media earlier reported that Rafizi, who is also Pandan Member of

Parliament, claimed that the move to delist FGV from Bursa Malaysia would result in losses of RM7.8 billion. — Bernama