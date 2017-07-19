No confusion over Pakatan’s top leaders, Muhyiddin says

PPBM President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said that there is ‘no confusion’ over the top posts in Pakatan Harapan. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPETALING JAYA, July 19 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin explained today that there is “no confusion” over the top posts in Pakatan Harapan, saying each leaders have their own respective functions and responsibilities.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president pointed out the top three positions in the presidential council — held by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail respectively — do not overlap with each other.

“The decision made was based on consensus of all parties, there is no confusion. All those mentioned have their respective functions and responsibilities.

“There is a collective responsibility in Pakatan even though there are different positions, but everyone works together as a team,” Muhyiddin told reporters here.

Last week, Barisan Nasional leaders had criticised Pakatan Harapan’s announcement of its leadership line-up, claiming that having a chairman, president and de facto leader did not make it clear who is the main decision maker.

Muhyiddin however stressed that the arrangement made was based on consensus of all parties during their meeting last week and any confusion was due to detractors not being able to understand the coalition’s structure.

In addition, Dr Mahathir had yesterday declared himself the “top dog” in the pact.

“We were unanimous in our decision. Maybe it’s confusing for those who don’t understand or seek to purposely confuse others,” he said.

The Pagoh MP also said that the pact is in the midst of preparing their election manifesto that will be made public soon.

“We will come out with a manifesto for the next general elections. What we offer the people if we win the general elections. We will do this together with other parties,” Muhyiddin said.