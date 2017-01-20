No concession given to members of Indian community to obtain citizenship, says Zahid

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi handing over SSPN savings accounts to schoolchildren in Sungai Sumun, Bagan Datuk, January 20, 2017. — Bernama picBAGAN DATUK, Jan 20 — No flexibility will be given to the Indian community in this country who are not citizens to obtain the identity card, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam had officially submitted the list of names and details on 5,000 members of the Indian community who were facing the problem.

“For the moment, we have identified 2,700 individuals and officers from the National Registration Department (NRD) have gone down to ascertain the validity of the individuals.

“Those involved are under Section 15(1) In the Birth Certificate For Changing the Name of the Child under one-year-old and the application for citizenship under Article 19 of the Federal Constitution (aged 21 years or older),” he said.

He disclosed this to reporters after having a meeting with the Bagan Datuk Indian community at Hutan Melintang, here this afternoon.

In August 2016, Dr Subramaniam was reported as saying that almost 15,000 members of the Indian community in this country, particularly those born before independence, had yet to obtain citizenship status.

According to Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister, he would find a solution and handle the documentation problem that not only affected the Indian community, but also the Chinese, Kadazan, Dusun, Murut and Iban communities.

“We will implement a comprehensive operation where we have a mobile unit to determine the list of names given and a check will be carried out to obtain valid details,” he added. — Bernama