No change in situation in Johor flood-hit areas

Sunday February 5, 2017
10:51 AM GMT+8

JOHOR BARU, Feb 5 — The situation in the flood-hit areas in Segamat has remained unchanged overnight, with 136 people from 28 families still at four relief centres in the district this morning.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said these centres were at Sekolah Agama Gemerih, Sekolah Kebangsaan Spang Loi, the Pogoh Penghulu Complex and the Kampung Sanglang community hall.

A stretch of Jalan Kampung Sungai Pinggan in Pontian remained closed because of a collapsed bridge, he said in a statement. — Bernama

