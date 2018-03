No change in fuel prices

The retail prices of RON95, RON97 petrol and diesel will remain the same till April 4. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The retail prices of RON95, RON97 petrol and diesel will remain the same till April 4, according to the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry’s website.

The prices under the weekly pricing mechanism for the week March 22-28 were RON95 (RM2.20/litre), RON97 (RM2.47/litre) and diesel (RM2.18/litre). — Bernama