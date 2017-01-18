No by-election as status quo remains in Selangor, Speaker confirms

Barisan Nasional now holds 11 out of 56 seats in the state assembly, following the death of Kamarol Zaki. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Selangor Speaker Hannah Yeoh confirmed today that the passing of Sungai Air Tawar state assemblyman Kamarol Zaki Abdul Malik does not affect the status quo of the Selangor government, and its majority remains unaffected.

Yeoh said she has notified the Election Commission (EC) of the matter, which means that no by-election is necessary for the vacant seat.

"I have already notified the EC that the strength of the number of parties that forms the majority for all state assemblyman is not affected owing to seat N01 which fell vacant," Yeoh said in a statement, referring to Kamarol Zaki’s seat.

Under the Selangor State Constitution 1959, a by-election will not be called if the vacancy occurs within two years before the state assembly will be automatically dissolved.

However, a by-election may be called if the Speaker informs the EC that the majority has been affected by the vacancy.

The Selangor government is currently made up of an informal political coalition between Pakatan Harapan parties PKR, DAP, Parti Amanah Negara, and federal opposition party PAS.

Barisan Nasional now holds 11 out of 56 seats in the state assembly, following the death of Kamarol Zaki.

In a statement yesterday, EC chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Hashim Abdullah said he would only announce if there is a need to hold a by-election for the Sungai Air Tawar state seat after receiving the official notification on the vacant seat from Yeoh.

Kamarol Zaki, 58, is believed to have died from heart complications after he was found unconscious at his home in Sabak Bernam at about 8am yesterday.

In the last general election, Kamarol Zaki who represented Barisan Nasional, defeated PAS candidate Wahid Rais with a 1,416-vote majority.