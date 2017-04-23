No ‘big brother’ politics in Pakatan, bloc secretary insists

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks at the Pakatan Harapan Convention in Kuala Lumpur April 23, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 23 ― All parties are equal in Pakatan Harapan and the bloc has no place for "big brother" politics like that of their rivals Barisan Nasional, its secretary Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said today.

Addressing the pact's Federal Territories convention here, the PKR leader said Parakan Harapan wants to show voters that there is an alternative to the political system practiced by the ruling coalition, which is dominated by Umno and race politics.

"What we want is a new political system," he said in his opening speech.

"In PH there is no dominant party; that is the BN model. We are all equal partners whereas the BN model is purportedly about power-sharing, yet each solves problems according to the different races.

"In PH we all help one another," he added.

Saifuddin's assertion was timely. Since the pact started to work closely with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, allegations spread that its newest member, PPBM, a party formed by the former prime minister, is now the leading party.

BN have also played up the issue by claiming that Dr Mahathir had replaced Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the PH's new prime minister candidate.

The allegations have caused quite a stir within PH but its leaders have played down the issue and dismissed it as mere rhetoric aimed at driving a wedge between them.

