No ‘big brother’ in Pakatan Harapan, Khalid Samad says

BY YISWAREE PALANSAMY

Tuesday July 18, 2017
07:12 AM GMT+8

Parti Amanah Negara leader Khalid Samad says everyone in Pakatan Harapan has equal standing and what’s decided must be agreed by all. — Picture by Saw Siow FengParti Amanah Negara leader Khalid Samad says everyone in Pakatan Harapan has equal standing and what’s decided must be agreed by all. — Picture by Saw Siow FengSHAH ALAM, July 18 ― All component parties Pakatan Harapan are equal and have a say in decision making, Parti Amanah Negara leader Khalid Samad said last night.

The Shah Alam MP said his remark was in response to a question from the media asking about the leader in the newly-formed Opposition pact.

“Everyone has equal standing, equal sitting. There is no big brother, and what’s decided must be agreed by all. This is the policy.

“This is the political culture we want to bring to replace Umno-Barisan Nasional,” Khalid said in a rally here.

Last week, the coalition finally announced its presidential council line-up and named Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad — the head of the pact’s smallest and youngest party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia — its chairman. 

One rung lower is Federal Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail who is the pact’s president while the jailed Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was symbolically made de facto leader, mirroring his position in PKR.

