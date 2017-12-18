No arrest yet in connection with Johor petrol station murder case, police say

A male motorist lies unconscious at a Shell petrol station along Jalan Sri Pelangi in Taman Pelangi in Johor Baru after he was brutally attacked, stabbed and run over twice by his assailants tonight. — Picture courtesy of the policeJOHOR BARU, Dec 18 — The public have been urged to stop circulating inaccurate information, as being made viral on the social media and whatsapp, in connection with the alleged arrest of suspects in the murder of a man at a petrol pump station in Taman Pelangi here yesterday.

Johor Criminal Investigation Department head Datuk Azman Ayob said the information that was viralled was inaccurate.

“The case is still under investigation. No arrest has been made. We will update of any development in the case.

“Public should stop disseminating inaccurate information as it can interfere with the on going investigation,” he said in a statement here today.

He was referring to posting which had been viralled on Facebook and WhatsApp application that the police had arrested the suspects involved in the murder case in Taman Pelangi. Also posted were alleged images of the suspects.

Last night, a 30-year-old man was stabbed and then ran over by a group of four men using a car at a petrol station at Jalan Sri Pelangi, Taman Pelangi, here.

The 7.30pm incident happened when the victim, who was with a foreign woman in her 20s, believed to be his wife, was inflating the tyres of his Volkswagen car at the petrol station. — Bernama