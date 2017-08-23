No approval yet for Island Medical City Project, says rep

Pulau Tikus Assemblyman Yap Soo Huey said she is engaging with residents around Peel Avenue over the proposed Island Medical City project. — Pictures by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Aug 23 — The proposed RM2 billion Island Medical City project along Peel Avenue is still pending approval by the local authority, a state representative said today.

Pulau Tikus assemblyman Yap Soo Huey said a hearing on the proposed project was held on August 22 by the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) to record objections and concerns raised by affected residents in the area.

“Both the state government and MBPP are engaging with the residents and the proposed project, including the hotel component, has not been approved yet,” she said in a press conference today.

Yap said about 16 people who lived near the project site attended the hearing on August 22 and the hearing process is still ongoing.

“I am also arranging a meeting between the residents and the state authorities so that they can voice out their concerns over the project clearly,” she said.

The Island Medical City project is part of an expansion project by the nearby Island Hospital to expand its current 300-bed capacity to 600-bed.

The RM2 billion Island Medical City project will be on this land that spreads out to 2.76ha. The hospital signed a RM156 million lease for a 2.76 ha (6.83 acres) piece of land along Peel Avenue near its current site in December 2016.

However, the hospital has two years to obtain a license from the Health Ministry to build the additional medical facility.

Along with the expansion, the development plans for the site included the construction of a 33-storey hotel with 440 rooms, as well as a six-storey car park space, said Yap.

She stressed that the proposed hotel component of the project was also not approved yet.

“All the residents living next to the project site have been informed about the development and both the state and MBPP are engaging with the residents on this,” she said.

Yap was responding to Penang Gerakan Acting Youth Chief Jason Loo who claimed that a high rise luxurious hotel was approved to be built on the site.

She welcomed the proposal to build a hotel alongside the expansion of the hospital, which she believes will cater to the increasing need for hotels in the Pulau Tikus area for medical tourists.

“Medical tourists frequently end up staying in houses and condominiums that should not be rented out for short-term stays, so Island Hospital’s proposal to have a hotel attached to their hospital to make it more convenient for their medical tourists will help to cater to the increasing need,” she said.

Island Hospital has submitted plans to build medical suites, extension to its hospital and a hotel on this land.Island Hospital had submitted plans to the MBPP for approval to build medical suites, a hospital and a hotel on Peel Avenue.

MBPP sent out notices on the proposed development to the immediate neighbours of the project site July 24 onwards and Yap’s office further sent another letter on August 1 to invite the residents for a discussion on the project.

A total of 13 residents turned up for the discussions on August 3 and subsequently, on August 22, MBPP held a hearing to hear objections from residents against the project with the developer present.