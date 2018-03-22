No action on Felda land deal pending internal probe, Parliament told

Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Isa Samad was previously questioned by police over the deal. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — No action will be taken against individuals involved in Felda’s RM200 million Jalan Semarak land deal until an internal investigation on the matter is completed, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Razali Ibrahim said today.

Speaking while winding up for the Prime Minister’s Department in the royal address debate in Dewan Rakyat today, Razali said that the internal probe has three months to make recommendations to the Felda leadership about the action that needs to be taken.

“The fault is not determined yet so there is no suspension. I can’t answer for the domestic inquiry process. Ask again in three months,” Razali said when queried by Gobind Singh Deo (DAP-Puchong).

Razali said that it is hoped that the inquiries and investigations on the matter will result in recommendations on what action should be taken against those who were involved.

Felda recently managed to re-acquire the land after almost losing it following a dubious land deal in 2015.

Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Isa Samad was previously questioned by police over the deal.