Niosh to join task force on religious schools’ fire safety

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says the Education Ministry should not be alone in looking into the safety aspects at religious schools. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Sept 18 — The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh) has been invited to be part of a task force to coordinate safety aspects at all residential tahfiz or Islamic religious schools.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Home Minister, said the Education Ministry should not be alone in looking into the safety aspects at these schools.

Stressing that a fire incident like at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah residential school in Jalan Keramat Ujung, Kuala Lumpur last Thursday where 23 people perished including 21 pupils must not recur, Ahmad Zahid said NIOSH which had the expertise in occupational safety and health, should be given an important role to play in seeing to the safety of such schools.

"We want the children at these schools to be safe and have a high level of health.

"Don’t forget that the teachers and other staff at these schools are also part of us,” he said when opening the 20th Conference and Exhibition on Occupational Safety and Health, here, today.