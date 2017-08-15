Nine schools in Sabah affected by floods

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 15 ― Incessant rain since 2pm yesterday caused floods in three districts of Sabah that affected nine schools, leaving the afternoon-session pupils stranded.

The floods in the Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Penampang districts affected five, three and one schools respectively, said Sabah education director Datuk Maimunah Suhaibul.

The 22 stranded pupils of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Darau here were brought out at about 9pm and were taken home by their parents, she said.

“They were given food from the school canteen. They had two teachers with them,” she said in a statement last night.

The four other affected schools in Kota Kinabalu were SK Rampayan, SK Gudon, SK Kitobu and SMK Tun Fuad.

The three schools in Tuaran were SK Lapotung, SK Rungus and Sekolaj Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Chung Hwa, Tenghilan. The school in Penampang was SK Sugud.

“The department is trying its best to get the latest information on the affected schools and to find out whether other schools were affected as well from the district education offices,” she said.

No evacuation order had been given as yet, she said. ― Bernama